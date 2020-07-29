Costello Asset Management INC Buys Shares of 4,201 Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,303 shares of company stock valued at $271,901 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DUK traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.47. 64,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,448,258. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.85 and a 200 day moving average of $87.32. The firm has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.93.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

