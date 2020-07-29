Costello Asset Management INC Invests $1.45 Million in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000. BJs Wholesale Club accounts for approximately 1.4% of Costello Asset Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 12.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 381,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,213,000 after acquiring an additional 41,291 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 48.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after acquiring an additional 127,760 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.40. 36,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,674,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.35. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $42.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day moving average is $28.43.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.32. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.37.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 27,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $928,052.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,065.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 24,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $861,597.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,339.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,249,310 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

