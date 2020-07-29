Costello Asset Management INC Invests $202,000 in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 11.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,451,000 after purchasing an additional 12,306 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the second quarter worth about $218,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the second quarter worth about $1,311,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the second quarter worth about $908,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LCII traded up $4.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.19. 3,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.72. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $55.29 and a 52 week high of $124.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.30). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $659.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $508,432.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,469 shares in the company, valued at $528,414.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LCII shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. CL King lifted their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $121.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

