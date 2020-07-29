Costello Asset Management INC Invests $61,000 in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO in the second quarter worth about $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.04. 112,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,747,453. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.45.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

In other SYSCO news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 703,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank acquired 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

