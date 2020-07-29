Costello Asset Management INC Makes New $525,000 Investment in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2020

Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 71.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 249.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.68. 875,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,227,437. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.11.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

