Costello Asset Management INC Makes New $60,000 Investment in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 42,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 129.6% in the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 342.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 207.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 413,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glyn Aeppel bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,008.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Simon Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.29.

SPG stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $64.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,578,607. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 68.08% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.19%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

