Costello Asset Management INC Makes New Investment in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 118.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $124,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $6,148,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,473 shares in the company, valued at $6,500,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,583 shares of company stock worth $6,613,932 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Baxter International from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.11.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,635. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.19. The company has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.92.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

