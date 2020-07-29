Costello Asset Management INC Makes New Investment in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 68.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $2.34 on Wednesday, reaching $137.00. 38,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,369. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $139.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.72.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.85.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,190,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,741 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,521.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director P Mcglade David sold 21,800 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $2,924,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,835 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

