Costello Asset Management INC Purchases New Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,174 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,700,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $133.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.