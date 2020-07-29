Costello Asset Management INC Purchases New Holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,075 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 471.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 47.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on TD. Wolfe Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.62.

TD stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,023. The company has a market cap of $79.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $59.18.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.