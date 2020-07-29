Costello Asset Management INC Purchases New Position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 179,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,500,000. Artesian Resources accounts for approximately 6.4% of Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Artesian Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 611.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

In related news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $118,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,145. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,930 shares of company stock valued at $244,409. 20.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARTNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub lowered Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of ARTNA stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $36.29. 658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $337.21 million, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of -0.07. Artesian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average is $35.88.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.90 million for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 18.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARTNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.