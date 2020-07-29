Costello Asset Management INC Purchases New Position in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.07. The stock had a trading volume of 216,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,629. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,055.00, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average of $24.39.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $657.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.19 million. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

