Costello Asset Management INC Purchases Shares of 13,306 Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. Essential Utilities comprises approximately 0.6% of Costello Asset Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WTRG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 257,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,862,000 after acquiring an additional 46,408 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 76,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,632. Essential Utilities Inc has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.60.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $225.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.19 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Essential Utilities news, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $136,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,567.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

WTRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.