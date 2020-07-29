Costello Asset Management INC Purchases Shares of 1,952 Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2020

Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 204.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,559,280. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $37.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average of $28.70.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.36 million. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PEAK has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit