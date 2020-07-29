Costello Asset Management INC Purchases Shares of 1,952 Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 204.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,559,280. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $37.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average of $28.70.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.36 million. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PEAK has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.