Costello Asset Management INC Purchases Shares of 550 Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2020

Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,771,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,272,000 after purchasing an additional 623,441 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $95,464,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 963,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $120,702,000 after purchasing an additional 454,606 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $39,767,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,744,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $343,845,000 after acquiring an additional 229,922 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

CSL traded up $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.91. 14,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,815. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.56. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.00 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

