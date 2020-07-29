Costello Asset Management INC Takes $219,000 Position in York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW)

Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of York Water by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of York Water by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,878,000 after acquiring an additional 12,528 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of York Water by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in York Water by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 92,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in York Water by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 68,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

YORW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised York Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub lowered York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

YORW traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.47. The stock had a trading volume of 725 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,747. The stock has a market cap of $633.55 million, a PE ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. York Water Co has a one year low of $34.34 and a one year high of $51.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average of $44.90.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. York Water had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that York Water Co will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.1802 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.86%.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

