Costello Asset Management INC Takes $271,000 Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 282,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,269,000 after purchasing an additional 18,932 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.03.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.84. The stock had a trading volume of 714,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,988,340. The stock has a market cap of $108.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.05. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

