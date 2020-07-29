Costello Asset Management INC Takes $63,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 126,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 488,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after buying an additional 123,099 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 279,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after buying an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 160,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 34.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, COO Graham W. Bacon acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.52. 377,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,955,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.44. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $30.49.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

EPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.31.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

