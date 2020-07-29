Costello Asset Management INC Takes $727,000 Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. J & J Snack Foods accounts for about 0.7% of Costello Asset Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 35.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 511,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,886,000 after purchasing an additional 133,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,769 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 6.1% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 327,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,923 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 73.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 239,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,921,000 after buying an additional 101,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,448,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JJSF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. CL King upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. J & J Snack Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

Shares of JJSF traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.04. 1,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,659. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $196.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.82 and a 200-day moving average of $141.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.35 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

In related news, SVP Gerard Garfield Law sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total transaction of $1,274,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,424.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

