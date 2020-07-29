Costello Asset Management INC Takes $93,000 Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2020

Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 788.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 839.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $34,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSN traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.52. 41,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,879,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $94.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.04. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSN. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Argus lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

