Costello Asset Management INC Takes $96,000 Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,045 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.05. The company had a trading volume of 309,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,819. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.15. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cfra upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.55.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

