Costello Asset Management INC Takes Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,000. Calavo Growers makes up 3.3% of Costello Asset Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Costello Asset Management INC owned approximately 0.30% of Calavo Growers at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVGW. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Calavo Growers by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter worth about $676,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Calavo Growers by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 73,342 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Calavo Growers by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Harold S. Edwards sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $98,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVGW traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.63. 5,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.51 and its 200-day moving average is $64.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.17 and a beta of 1.02. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $99.71.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $281.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.80 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVGW shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

