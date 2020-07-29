Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Somerville Kurt F’s 4th Largest Position

Somerville Kurt F trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 3.6% of Somerville Kurt F’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Danaher were worth $19,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Danaher by 10.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $941,564,000 after purchasing an additional 619,550 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,876,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $674,975,000 after buying an additional 33,333 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,219,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $584,323,000 after buying an additional 241,613 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,508,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $485,547,000 after buying an additional 155,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,461,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $479,126,000 after acquiring an additional 351,689 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE DHR traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $201.97. The stock had a trading volume of 114,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,099. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $203.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.45 and a 200 day moving average of $161.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $141.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.73.

In other news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 100,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $19,462,225.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,933 shares in the company, valued at $26,252,564.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total value of $5,479,658.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,950 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,490 shares of company stock worth $87,558,169 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.