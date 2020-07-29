Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Lowered by Delaney Dennis R

Delaney Dennis R decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 2.9% of Delaney Dennis R’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 18,350 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 478.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $542,538.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,451,553. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,490 shares of company stock valued at $87,558,169 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $203.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.29.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.73.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

