DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,709 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 27,154 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Autodesk worth $32,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,190 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,675 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $480,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,596,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total transaction of $5,456,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,730 shares of company stock worth $12,807,378. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Autodesk from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. OTR Global cut shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $233.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.08.

ADSK traded up $4.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.10. 12,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,133. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $251.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.23, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.61.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.96 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

