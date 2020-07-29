DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,318,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,175 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.10% of Charles Schwab worth $44,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,307,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,419,000 after purchasing an additional 23,815,930 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $520,281,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,764,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,518,000 after buying an additional 5,864,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 22.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,345,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,205,000 after buying an additional 5,568,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,681,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,082,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,563,232. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average is $38.10.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $437,618.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 2,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,587.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Cfra cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

