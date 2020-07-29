DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $64.47 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,728 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.07% of United Parcel Service worth $64,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UPS stock traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.92. The stock had a trading volume of 206,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,893. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The firm has a market cap of $106.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.19.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

