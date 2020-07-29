DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $48,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.06.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.39. The stock had a trading volume of 81,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,242. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $107.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

