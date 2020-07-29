DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 448.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,306 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513,743 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Starbucks worth $46,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,541,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Starbucks by 15.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,112,717,000 after buying an additional 2,219,969 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,403,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,637,000 after buying an additional 245,223 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Starbucks by 10.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,612,867 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $631,951,000 after acquiring an additional 916,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.9% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,031,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $527,971,000 after acquiring an additional 449,002 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,099.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,128,953. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Starbucks from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.81.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.62. 554,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,703,239. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.49. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $98.94. The stock has a market cap of $90.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

