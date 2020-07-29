DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 674.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 173,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,132 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $41,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,240,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,739,378,000 after acquiring an additional 51,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,060,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,217,763,000 after buying an additional 21,220 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,013,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,718,000 after acquiring an additional 96,864 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,724,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,606,000 after acquiring an additional 448,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,630,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,844,000 after purchasing an additional 41,194 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $2,500,020.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 86,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,749,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $50,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,050 shares of company stock valued at $26,082,208 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,800. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $285.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.15. The firm has a market cap of $138.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.21.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Vertical Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

