DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 348 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $46,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 239,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,806,000 after purchasing an additional 32,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

APD traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $290.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,896. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.42 and its 200-day moving average is $234.99. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $299.82. The firm has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.29%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.44.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.