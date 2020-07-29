DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,342 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.13% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $41,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $335,631,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,505,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,582,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 88.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,960,000 after purchasing an additional 255,301 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,865,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $561,733,000 after purchasing an additional 238,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $395.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.79.

Shares of ORLY traded up $3.75 on Wednesday, reaching $453.80. 27,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,109. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.56. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $463.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total value of $1,350,612.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,920.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.82, for a total transaction of $4,458,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,976.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,379 shares of company stock valued at $14,314,151 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

