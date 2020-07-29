Delaney Dennis R Buys 685 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Delaney Dennis R grew its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,695 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Xilinx makes up approximately 1.9% of Delaney Dennis R’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $3,055,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $310,697,000. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $685,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Xilinx by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 54,990 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XLNX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.18.

In other Xilinx news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $108,492.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,765.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $673,312.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,045.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,107 shares of company stock worth $1,894,258 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.13. The company had a trading volume of 81,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,428. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $122.16.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

