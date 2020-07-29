Delaney Dennis R Decreases Stock Holdings in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Delaney Dennis R lessened its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. NESTLE S A/S comprises 4.1% of Delaney Dennis R’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in NESTLE S A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 42,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 850,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,628,000 after acquiring an additional 31,322 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSRGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NSRGY traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.49. 196,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,931. NESTLE S A/S has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $120.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

