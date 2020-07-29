Delaney Dennis R Reduces Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Delaney Dennis R decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 3.7% of Delaney Dennis R’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Elefante Mark B increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 5,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 79,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 532.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.14.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $10.05 on Wednesday, reaching $136.60. The stock had a trading volume of 182,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,727. The company has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.41.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.