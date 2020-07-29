Delaney Dennis R Sells 400 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Delaney Dennis R trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Oracle were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,159,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,650,944,000 after purchasing an additional 237,469 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,849,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,200,989,000 after purchasing an additional 886,375 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,344,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,231 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,237,889 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $591,457,000 after purchasing an additional 493,507 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,076,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $486,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $55.74. 433,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,792,414. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.09 and a 200-day moving average of $52.87. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $58.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.34.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at $122,527,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $77,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,391,358,826.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,376,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

