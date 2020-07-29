Diamant Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PING. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 449.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 895,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,721,000 after buying an additional 732,104 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the first quarter worth about $8,110,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the first quarter worth about $7,481,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the second quarter worth about $8,119,000. Finally, THB Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the first quarter worth about $3,836,000. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PING. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ping Identity from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ping Identity from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ping Identity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Shares of PING traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,914. Ping Identity Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.32 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 1,275,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $30,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 11,667 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $320,842.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,752,102 shares of company stock valued at $365,368,463. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

