Diamant Asset Management Inc. Has $2.89 Million Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises about 3.0% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 62.8% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $1,117,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,882,733.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,758.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,221 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $1.80 on Wednesday, hitting $89.22. 66,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,743. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.59 and a 200 day moving average of $78.58. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $90.72.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.79.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

