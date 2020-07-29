Diamant Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up about 1.4% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,302,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 631,846 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $38,581,000 after buying an additional 30,543 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,667,556. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

