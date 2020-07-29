Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth approximately $529,000. SPF Beheer BV grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.4% during the first quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 658,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,393,000 after acquiring an additional 72,389 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 407,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,534,000 after acquiring an additional 47,049 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,007.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Edward Jones downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.21.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.87. The stock had a trading volume of 48,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,337. The company has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $195.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.88.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.