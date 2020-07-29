Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues Earnings Results

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Dynatrace had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 76.59%. The business had revenue of $155.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DT traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.50. The stock had a trading volume of 83,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,563. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average is $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DT. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.97.

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 29,668,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $1,017,642,961.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $244,718.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,427.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,509,874 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,682,132. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

