eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,839 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 87,791 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in eBay by 380.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 21,098 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on eBay from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on eBay from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded eBay from a “positive” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.19. 461,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,813,882. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.40.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.