Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Given New C$12.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.60% from the company’s previous close.

EFN has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upgraded Element Fleet Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC cut their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cormark upgraded Element Fleet Management from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Element Fleet Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.63.

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock traded up C$1.28 on Wednesday, hitting C$11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,978,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.76, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.47. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of C$6.96 and a 1 year high of C$13.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.00.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$247.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$248.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management will post 0.943002 EPS for the current year.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

