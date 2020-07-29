Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Raised to Buy at TD Securities

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$12.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$11.00. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark raised shares of Element Fleet Management from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.63.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Shares of EFN traded up C$1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.28. 3,978,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,431. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.51. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of C$6.96 and a twelve month high of C$13.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.76.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$247.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$248.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Element Fleet Management will post 0.943002 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Recommended Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.