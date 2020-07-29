Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,332,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,336 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.07% of Enbridge worth $40,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 112.3% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 782.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.31. 196,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.37. The company has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.6021 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 115.00%.

ENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.41.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

