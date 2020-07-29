Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Shares Gap Up to $0.20

Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.20. Enservco shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 63,021 shares trading hands.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enservco in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

