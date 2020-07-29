Fayerweather Charles Acquires 425 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Fayerweather Charles increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 2.1% of Fayerweather Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fayerweather Charles’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Notis McConarty Edward raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.8% during the second quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 49,855 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 3.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 102,735 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 17,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 3.4% during the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Puzo Michael J raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.1% during the second quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 63,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.28. 187,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,168,432. The stock has a market cap of $84.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.59. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

