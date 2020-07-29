Fayerweather Charles Buys 142 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Fayerweather Charles boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for 3.1% of Fayerweather Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fayerweather Charles’ holdings in Novartis were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.38. 18,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,856. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.35 and a 200 day moving average of $87.59. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The stock has a market cap of $193.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

