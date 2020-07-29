Fayerweather Charles Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Fayerweather Charles lowered its stake in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. NESTLE S A/S accounts for approximately 3.7% of Fayerweather Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fayerweather Charles’ holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dempze Nancy E grew its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elefante Mark B grew its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NESTLE S A/S alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSRGY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NESTLE S A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $120.49. The stock had a trading volume of 196,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,931. NESTLE S A/S has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $120.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $347.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.15.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for NESTLE S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NESTLE S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.