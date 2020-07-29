Fayerweather Charles Has $510,000 Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Fayerweather Charles grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,725 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Fayerweather Charles’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 145 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at $48,684,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,823 shares of company stock valued at $41,187,284. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $9.02 on Wednesday, reaching $308.95. The stock had a trading volume of 115,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,676. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $296.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $315.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.46.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

